Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Surges 3.05%

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd has added 5.03% over last one month compared to 0.44% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 1.57% drop in the SENSEX

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd gained 3.05% today to trade at Rs 1021.8. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 0.06% to quote at 597.89. The index is down 0.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd increased 2.45% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 1.28% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went down 9.14 % over last one year compared to the 5.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.