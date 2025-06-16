Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF Ltd Falls 0.69%

MRF Ltd Falls 0.69%

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
MRF Ltd has lost 2.6% over last one month compared to 3.03% fall in BSE Auto index and 1.57% drop in the SENSEX

MRF Ltd lost 0.69% today to trade at Rs 136594.55. The BSE Auto index is down 0.55% to quote at 52035.5. The index is down 3.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apollo Tyres Ltd decreased 0.58% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd lost 0.41% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 10.8 % over last one year compared to the 5.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

MRF Ltd has lost 2.6% over last one month compared to 3.03% fall in BSE Auto index and 1.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 527 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 147401 on 26 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 100500 on 05 Mar 2025.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

