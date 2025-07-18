InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Spurts 6.5%

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has added 10.22% over last one month compared to 4.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd gained 6.5% today to trade at Rs 420. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.47% to quote at 36761.67. The index is down 4.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd increased 3.74% and Wipro Ltd added 3.46% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 9.69 % over last one year compared to the 1.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has added 10.22% over last one month compared to 4.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1584 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 500.45 on 29 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 269.95 on 07 Apr 2025.