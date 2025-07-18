Home / Markets / Capital Market News / InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Spurts 6.5%

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Spurts 6.5%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has added 10.22% over last one month compared to 4.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd gained 6.5% today to trade at Rs 420. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.47% to quote at 36761.67. The index is down 4.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd increased 3.74% and Wipro Ltd added 3.46% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 9.69 % over last one year compared to the 1.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has added 10.22% over last one month compared to 4.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1584 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 500.45 on 29 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 269.95 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy allots 1.15 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Mild dollar pullback likely to support INR

EMS bags Rs 19-cr order from Deltabulk Shipping India

U.S. Stocks Climb as Retail Sales and Jobless Claims Beat Expectations

Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 32.23% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story