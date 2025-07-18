Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires land in North Bengaluru for residential plotted development project

Godrej Properties acquires land in North Bengaluru for residential plotted development project

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Properties has announced the acquisition of a approximately 48-acre land parcel through outright purchase in the fast-growing micro-market of Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru.

"This acquisition further solidifies GPLs footprint in North Bengaluru, the company stated.

The land is located in a strategic and highly potential area near the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR). The development on this land will primarily comprise plotted units with a development potential of approximately 1.1 million square feet.

Doddaballapur is rapidly gaining prominence as a real estate hotspot in North Bengaluru, driven by good connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, the development of STRR, significant industrial investments, and scenic attractions like Nandi Hills in the vicinity.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of this prime land parcel in Doddaballapur, a high-potential micro market in North Bengaluru.

This investment reinforces our focus on expanding our presence in key growth corridors through well planned residential communities."

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.9% to Rs 381.99 crore, despite a 48.8% jump in net sales to Rs 2,121.73 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.50% to currently trade at Rs 2349.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Spurts 6.5%

Adani Green Energy allots 1.15 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Mild dollar pullback likely to support INR

EMS bags Rs 19-cr order from Deltabulk Shipping India

U.S. Stocks Climb as Retail Sales and Jobless Claims Beat Expectations

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story