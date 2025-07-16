Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Platinum Industries CFO Gyandeep Mittal resigns

Platinum Industries CFO Gyandeep Mittal resigns

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Platinum Industries announced that Gyandeep Mittal has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, with effect from the close of working hours on 16 July 2025, due to personal reasons.

Platinum Industries specializes in manufacturing PVC stabilizers, CPVC additives, and lubricants.

The company reported a 41.1% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.31 crore on a 20.1% increase in net sales to Rs 96.51 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Platinum Industries rose 6.48% to Rs 290 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

