State Bank of India Board approves raising up to Rs 20,000 cr Tier 1 & 2 bonds

At meeting held on 16 July 2025

The Central Board of State Bank of India in its meeting held today i.e. 16 July 2025, inter alia, accorded approval for raising funds in INR by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds, up to an amount of Rs 20,000 crore to domestic investors during FY26, subject to GOI approval wherever required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News