Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 0.15%

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 3.83% over last one month compared to 0.71% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.47% drop in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 0.15% today to trade at Rs 2790.55. The BSE Realty index is up 0.43% to quote at 8269.36. The index is up 0.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anant Raj Ltd increased 0.13% and Sobha Ltd added 0.01% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 34.52 % over last one year compared to the 8.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 3.83% over last one month compared to 0.71% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.47% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 198 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3400 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1984.5 on 02 Jan 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News