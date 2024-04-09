Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 5.6%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.62%

Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 5.6%, S&amp;P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.62%

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 10.87% over last one month compared to 5.08% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 5.6% today to trade at Rs 2732.85. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.62% to quote at 7603.22. The index is up 5.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 2.81% and Sobha Ltd added 2.74% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 125.65 % over last one year compared to the 25.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 10.87% over last one month compared to 5.08% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9942 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27245 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2740.95 on 09 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1165 on 10 Apr 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Nifty above 22,750; realty shares rally for 3rd day

Natco Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for its Kothur unit

Strides Pharma Global receives USFDA approval for Fluoxetine Tabs

Sensex, Nifty hits fresh record high in early trade

Aurionpro Solutions allots 18.88 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story