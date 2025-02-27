Godrej Properties records sales of Rs 1,000 crore at its Pune-based residential project

Godrej Properties (GPL) said that it has sold inventory worth over Rs 1,000 crore at its project Godrej Evergreen Square, which is located in Hinjewadi, Pune.

Godrej Evergreen Square has a developable potential of nearly 2.41 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 2,045 crore.

The company has sold sold over 1,398 homes with a total area of nearly 1.23 million square feet in the project.

Hinjewadi is an established residential location in Pune that provides access to well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, health facilities, retail malls, and entertainment outlets.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: "We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej Evergreen Square. This has now become the best-ever launch in Pune residential real estate.

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. It is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which holds 44.77% of the company's equity shares as of 31 December 2024. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

On a consolidated basis, the real estate major's net profit surged 161% to Rs 163 crore while total income jumped 133% to Rs 1,222 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

