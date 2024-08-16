Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 170.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 170.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 242.58 crore

Net profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 170.62% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 242.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales242.58191.89 26 OPM %4.401.51 -PBDT14.739.71 52 PBT10.013.44 191 NP10.043.71 171

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Thai Parliament set to choose new PM, Thaksin's daughter likely nominee

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

Yere Goud becomes new coach of Karnataka team, replaces Shashikant

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Leading NCP huge responsibility, seat-sharing talks moving positively: Ajit

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story