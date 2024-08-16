MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.78 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.03% to Rs 772.00 croreNet profit of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.03% to Rs 772.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 671.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales772.00671.12 15 OPM %5.604.41 -PBDT23.8816.96 41 PBT10.242.99 242 NP6.78-1.81 LP
