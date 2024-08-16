Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.78 crore in the June 2024 quarter

MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.78 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.03% to Rs 772.00 crore

Net profit of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.03% to Rs 772.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 671.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales772.00671.12 15 OPM %5.604.41 -PBDT23.8816.96 41 PBT10.242.99 242 NP6.78-1.81 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

Yere Goud becomes new coach of Karnataka team, replaces Shashikant

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Leading NCP huge responsibility, seat-sharing talks moving positively: Ajit

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story