Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit rises 121.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gogia Capital Services rose 121.15% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 105.04% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.851.3934.397.191.150.611.150.521.150.52

