GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.01% Government Security 2030 for a notified amount of ₹18,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (ii) 7.09% Government Security 2074 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on November 21, 2025 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

