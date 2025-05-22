Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 19.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.98% to Rs 1015.34 croreNet profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 19.38% to Rs 52.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.98% to Rs 1015.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 812.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.05% to Rs 158.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 62.44% to Rs 3864.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2378.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content