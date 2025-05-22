Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 19.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.98% to Rs 1015.34 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 19.38% to Rs 52.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.98% to Rs 1015.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 812.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.05% to Rs 158.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 62.44% to Rs 3864.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2378.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1015.34812.423864.242378.8812.0710.409.6010.68120.5770.37346.48247.7779.0542.94218.07158.9952.8644.28158.54130.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News