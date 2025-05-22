Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanti Educational Initiatives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shanti Educational Initiatives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 549.66% to Rs 18.84 crore

Net Loss of Shanti Educational Initiatives reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 549.66% to Rs 18.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.42% to Rs 7.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 209.66% to Rs 58.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.842.90 550 58.9919.05 210 OPM %-2.76-83.10 -12.298.82 - PBDT0.33-1.23 LP 11.065.39 105 PBT-0.31-1.43 78 9.784.97 97 NP-0.47-1.09 57 7.063.65 93

