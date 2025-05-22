Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 33.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.40% to Rs 148.58 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 33.85% to Rs 53.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 148.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.06% to Rs 186.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.67% to Rs 580.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 704.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

