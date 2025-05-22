Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 21.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 21.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 8.94% to Rs 1072.15 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 21.93% to Rs 116.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 1072.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1177.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.83% to Rs 400.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 225.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.55% to Rs 4292.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4227.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1072.151177.39 -9 4292.734227.12 2 OPM %17.0815.59 -16.1810.60 - PBDT189.30179.36 6 688.06426.84 61 PBT158.51145.27 9 568.09311.32 82 NP116.3195.39 22 400.74225.35 78

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

