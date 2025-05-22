Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 21.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.94% to Rs 1072.15 croreNet profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 21.93% to Rs 116.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 1072.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1177.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.83% to Rs 400.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 225.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.55% to Rs 4292.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4227.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
