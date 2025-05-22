Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 22.65% in the March 2025 quarter

H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 22.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 20.33% to Rs 1360.89 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 22.65% to Rs 146.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.33% to Rs 1360.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1708.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.15% to Rs 505.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 538.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 5056.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5378.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1360.891708.26 -20 5056.185378.48 -6 OPM %17.6019.47 -20.9319.74 - PBDT171.82289.93 -41 808.69863.29 -6 PBT134.37251.93 -47 664.32722.12 -8 NP146.98190.03 -23 505.47538.59 -6

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

