H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 22.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.33% to Rs 1360.89 croreNet profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 22.65% to Rs 146.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.33% to Rs 1360.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1708.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.15% to Rs 505.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 538.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 5056.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5378.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
