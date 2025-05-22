SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 21.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.82% to Rs 96.30 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 21.15% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.82% to Rs 96.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.48% to Rs 13.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.28% to Rs 300.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 209.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

