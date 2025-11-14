Reserve money contracts 1.1% on weekly basis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation 0.6% on the week to stand at Rs 38.42 lakh crore as on November 7, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted 1.1% on the week to Rs 47.78 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7.7% on a year ago basis compared to 6.1% gain at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation moved up 1.6% so far while the reserve money has gained 1.8%.

