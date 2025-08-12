Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ishan Dyes and chemicals standalone net profit declines 65.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Ishan Dyes and chemicals standalone net profit declines 65.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales decline 50.59% to Rs 16.29 crore

Net profit of Ishan Dyes and chemicals declined 65.91% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 50.59% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.2932.97 -51 OPM %11.305.85 -PBDT1.021.54 -34 PBT0.410.91 -55 NP0.300.88 -66

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

