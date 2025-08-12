Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 7.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 75.10 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives declined 7.36% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 75.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.75.1069.1827.4833.8523.7025.3823.2425.0117.3818.76

