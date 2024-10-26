Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 35.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 56.83 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 35.58% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 56.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.56.8344.453.756.751.972.421.692.181.051.63

