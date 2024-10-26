Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 35.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 35.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 56.83 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 35.58% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 56.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.8344.45 28 OPM %3.756.75 -PBDT1.972.42 -19 PBT1.692.18 -22 NP1.051.63 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kuki bodies oppose proposed fencing of India-Myanmar border, FMR scrapping

EAM hails military, democracy for India-China LAC patrolling agreement

SBI, Exim Bank helping Africa's businesses by filling trade financing gap

PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to inaugurate Tata's C-295 aircraft facility

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's show, ED raids 5 cities over illegal ticket sales

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story