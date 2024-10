Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 38.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 1267.57 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 38.05% to Rs 159.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 256.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 1267.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1291.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1267.571291.0419.4628.00256.55377.63217.09342.80159.12256.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News