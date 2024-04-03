Gopal Snacks slides on reporting weak Q3 numbers

Gopal Snacks slipped 3.07% to Rs 348.55 after the company's net profit declined 45.93% to Rs 17.89 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 33.09 crore reported in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 3,675.78 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 3,633.21 crore reported in Q3 FY23.

As compared to Q2 FY24, the company's net profit fell 34% while revenue from operation rose 3% in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023, down 44.36% as against Rs 47.71 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.

EBITDA declined 39% to Rs 35.3 crore in the third quarter of FY24 as against Rs 58.3 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. EBITDA margin fell to 9.6% in Q3 FY24 as compared to 16% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

For Q3 FY24, the revenue from the Gathiya was Rs 7,496 crore (up 18% YoY), Namkeen revenue was Rs 7,451 crore (up 9% YoY), Western Snack revenue was Rs 7,098 crore ( up 1% YoY) and Other Snacks/Products revenue was 3,487 crore ( up 30% YoY).

The company's net profit slipped 13.70% to Rs 73.45 crore in 9M FY24 from 85.12 crore reported in 9M FY23. Revenue from operation shed 1.95% to Rs 1,041.85 crore in 9M FY24 as against 1,062.59 crore recorded in 9M FY23.

The counter entered the stock market on 14 March 2024. The scrip was listed at Rs 350, exhibiting a discount of 12.72% to the issue price of Rs 401.

Gopal Snacks is an FMCG company dealing in ethnic snacks, western snacks, and other products. The company offers a wide variety of savory products under its brand Gopal, including ethnic snacks such as namkeen and gathiya; western snacks such as wafers, extruded snacks and snack pellets; and fast-moving consumer goods including papad, spices, gram flour or besan, noodles, rusk and soan papdi.

