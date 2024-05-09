Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 5.42 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3305.88% to Rs 5.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.420 0 5.790.17 3306 OPM %0.920 -0.69-223.53 - PBDT0.050.01 400 0.100.05 100 PBT0.050.01 400 0.100.05 100 NP0.040.01 300 0.080.04 100

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

