Government decides to remove export duty on Onions

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that the Modi Government is a farmer-friendly government and giving remunerative prices to farmers, ensuring fair prices is its priority and commitment. Chauhan told today that earlier 40% export duty was levied on onions but when the price of onions started falling and farmers started getting less price, then the government decided to reduce the export duty on onion from 40% to 20%. Today the government has decided that the 20% export duty should also be completely removed. The removal of export duty on onions will enable our farmers' hard-earned produce to reach global markets duty-free, securing better and more remunerative prices.

