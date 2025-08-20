Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Power gains as board to consider Rs 3,000-cr fundraising on August 22

GMR Power gains as board to consider Rs 3,000-cr fundraising on August 22

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
GMR Power and Urban Infra advanced 2.09% to Rs 119.95 after the company announced that its board of directors will meet on Friday, 22 August 2025, to consider a fundraising proposal through the issuance of securities.

In an exchange filing, the company said it plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches through instruments such as Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), or any other securities. The proposed fundraising will be taken up as an enabling resolution and will be subject to shareholders approval as well as other statutory and regulatory clearances, wherever applicable.

GMR Power and Urban Infra a subsidiary of GMR Enterprises (GEPL) holds expertise in the sectors of Energy, Urban Infrastructure and Transportation. Urbanization has given the country rapid growth and contributing towards this growth, GMR Group ventured into this business sector.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.80 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 1,225.15 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 2.3% YoY to Rs 1,648.45 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

