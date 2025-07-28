Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt nominates Secretary Department of Economic Affairs Anuradha Thakur on RBI Central Board

Govt nominates Secretary Department of Economic Affairs Anuradha Thakur on RBI Central Board

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Central Government has nominated Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India vice Ajay Seth. The nomination of Anuradha Thakur is effective from July 24, 2025 and until further orders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gross enrollments in Atal Pension Yojana surpass 8 crore

NSE SME Savy Infra and Logistics lays a solid foundation on listing day

Nifty trades below 24,850, media shares under pressure

GOI announces buyback of India dated securities for an aggregate amount of ₹30,000 crore

GMDC slips after Q1 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 164 cr

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story