Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 222.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 222.50% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 279.71% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.620.6991.6075.361.730.541.730.541.290.40

