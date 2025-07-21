High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 72.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.35% to Rs 13.26 crore

Net profit of High Energy Batteries (India) declined 72.92% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.35% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.13.2617.305.5815.261.314.071.053.870.782.88

