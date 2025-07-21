Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Dr Reddys Lab

Stock Alert: Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Dr Reddys Lab

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities In F&O Ban:

Angel One, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 21 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Agi Greenpac, CIE Automotive India, CRISIL, DCM Shriram, Dodla Dairy, Eternal, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Havells India, IDBI Bank, Latent View Analytics, Mahindra Logistics, Oberoi Realty, Parag Milk Foods, PNB Housing Finance, Rajratan Global Wire, Sagar Cements, UCO Bank, UltraTech Cement will announce their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Reliance Industries' (RIL) profit after tax and share of profit/(loss) of associates & JVs increased by 76.5% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 30,783 crore in Q1 June 2025. The company's gross revenue increased by 6% Y-o-Y to Rs 273,252 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Yes Bank reported 59.43% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 801.07 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 502.43 ecrore posted in Q1 FY25. The banks total income rose 4.82% YoY to Rs 9,348.11 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

ICICI Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 12,768.21 crore in Q1 FY26, up 15.45% as against Rs 11,059.11 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total income increased 11.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 51,451.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

HDFC Bank's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 2025 was at Rs 18,155.21 crore, a growth of 12.24% over the quarter ended June 2024. Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended June 2025 grew by 5.4% to Rs 31,440 crore from Rs 29,840 crore for the quarter ended June 2024.

RBL Banks standalone net profit tumbled 46.07% to Rs 200.33 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 371.52 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, total income increased 4.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,510.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Firstsource Solutions wholly owned subsidiary, Firstsource Solutions UK has executed a share purchase agreement with Pastdue Credit Solutions (PDC) to acquire 100% stake in PDC for a consideration of GBP 22 million, including upfront payment & earnouts.

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a GMP and a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at its formulations manufacturing facility FTO 11 in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, India. USFDA issued a Form 483 with 7 observations.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

