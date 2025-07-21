Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 58.5 cr project

Ceigall India emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 58.5 cr project

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Ceigall India announced that it has emerged as lowest (L1) bidder for a Rs 58.5 crore project awarded by REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDC) for establishment of the 400/220 KV Velgaon substation near Palghar.

The company has been selected as transmission service provider for the establishment of the 400/220 kV Velgaon substation (GIS) through tariff based competitive bidding process.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months, with an operation and maintenance period of 35 years.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 31.99% to Rs 74.10 crore even as revenues rose by 7.21% to Rs 1,011.61 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip declined 2.24% to settle at Rs 268 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

