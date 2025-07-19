Indus Towers receives upgrade in ratings for LT bank facilities

From CRISIL

Indus Towers announced that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the rating on the long-term bank loan facilities and Rs. 1,750 crore bond (debt instruments) of Indus Towers ('the Company') from 'Crisil AA+/Positive' to 'Crisil AAA/Stable'. Further, credit rating assigned to Rs. 375 Crore bond (debt instruments) has been 'withdrawn' as they have been redeemed.

The rating for short-term bank loan facilities and Commercial Papers is reaffirmed as Crisil A1+.

