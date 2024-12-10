Granules India Ltd gains for fifth session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 580.3, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.59% in last one year as compared to a 16.94% gain in NIFTY and a 38.62% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Granules India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 580.3, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24554.85. The Sensex is at 81341.22, down 0.21%. Granules India Ltd has added around 1.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22309.1, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

