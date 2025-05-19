Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avantel Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 May 2025.

Graphite India Ltd surged 14.48% to Rs 556.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33259 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd spiked 13.67% to Rs 138.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Delhivery Ltd soared 11.85% to Rs 359.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 485. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd rose 9.67% to Rs 537.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45117 shares in the past one month.

