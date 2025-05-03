Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 37.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 37.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 1037.07 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 37.91% to Rs 95.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 1037.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 863.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.60% to Rs 312.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 3868.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3160.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1037.07863.41 20 3868.773160.75 22 OPM %8.898.36 -8.388.97 - PBDT122.3284.70 44 392.55312.14 26 PBT114.5772.22 59 363.46274.15 33 NP95.1368.98 38 312.39239.19 31

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

