Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 37.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 1037.07 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 37.91% to Rs 95.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 1037.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 863.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.60% to Rs 312.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 3868.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3160.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

