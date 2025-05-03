TRF consolidated net profit declines 44.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.96% to Rs 26.91 crore

Net profit of TRF declined 44.13% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.96% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.46% to Rs 25.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.41% to Rs 119.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 138.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26.9137.88119.93138.5123.1513.9924.5625.759.536.9233.4543.908.666.3030.9341.673.526.3025.7934.60

