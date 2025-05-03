Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TRF consolidated net profit declines 44.13% in the March 2025 quarter

TRF consolidated net profit declines 44.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 28.96% to Rs 26.91 crore

Net profit of TRF declined 44.13% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.96% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.46% to Rs 25.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.41% to Rs 119.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 138.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.9137.88 -29 119.93138.51 -13 OPM %23.1513.99 -24.5625.75 - PBDT9.536.92 38 33.4543.90 -24 PBT8.666.30 37 30.9341.67 -26 NP3.526.30 -44 25.7934.60 -25

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

