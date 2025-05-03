R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 64.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.44% to Rs 2217.84 crore

Net profit of R R Kabel rose 64.04% to Rs 129.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 2217.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1754.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.52% to Rs 311.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 298.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 7618.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6594.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2217.841754.077618.236594.578.766.576.377.00192.21122.05479.95471.58173.18105.73409.45406.09129.1378.72311.61298.13

