Archean Chemical Industries standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 321.77 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 2.23% to Rs 58.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 321.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.63% to Rs 184.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 322.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.75% to Rs 1013.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1329.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales321.77283.39 14 1013.791329.58 -24 OPM %27.8331.09 -31.8134.92 - PBDT98.2199.77 -2 363.01501.37 -28 PBT79.5982.30 -3 289.95431.37 -33 NP58.3159.64 -2 184.92322.35 -43

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

