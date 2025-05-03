Archean Chemical Industries standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 321.77 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 2.23% to Rs 58.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 321.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.63% to Rs 184.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 322.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.75% to Rs 1013.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1329.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

