Dhani Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 23.57% to Rs 89.85 crore

Net profit of Dhani Services reported to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 85.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.57% to Rs 89.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 375.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 394.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 422.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales89.85117.56 -24 394.77422.85 -7 OPM %-15.78-48.03 --2.98-55.59 - PBDT18.47-60.43 LP 16.15-271.76 LP PBT12.79-74.88 LP -13.99-334.50 96 NP7.18-85.51 LP -54.82-375.21 85

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

