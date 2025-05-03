Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit declines 20.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.11% to Rs 172.60 crore

Net profit of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India declined 20.26% to Rs 50.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.11% to Rs 172.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 221.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.172.60221.6037.0836.9168.8084.8066.8083.9050.0062.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News