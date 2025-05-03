Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit declines 20.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 22.11% to Rs 172.60 crore

Net profit of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India declined 20.26% to Rs 50.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.11% to Rs 172.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 221.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales172.60221.60 -22 OPM %37.0836.91 -PBDT68.8084.80 -19 PBT66.8083.90 -20 NP50.0062.70 -20

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

