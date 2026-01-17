Great Eastern Shipping Company takes delivery of 2015 South Korean built Very Large Gas Carrier "Jag Vijay"

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) took delivery of 2015 South Korean built Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vijay of about 84,048 cbm on January 16, 2026. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q3 FY26. This vessel is financed entirely from internal accruals.

The company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 16 Product Tankers, 5 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.22 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.

Additionally, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Ultramax Dry Bulk Carrier, buy one secondhand Medium Range Tanker, sell one Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Aarati and sell one Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vishnu. These purchase and sale transactions are expected to be completed in Q4 FY26.