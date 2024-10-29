Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

South West Pinnacle Exploration standalone net profit declines 68.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 17.53% to Rs 27.35 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 68.04% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.53% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.3523.27 18 OPM %12.5816.97 -PBDT2.863.06 -7 PBT0.411.31 -69 NP0.310.97 -68

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

