South West Pinnacle Exploration standalone net profit declines 68.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.53% to Rs 27.35 croreNet profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 68.04% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.53% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.3523.27 18 OPM %12.5816.97 -PBDT2.863.06 -7 PBT0.411.31 -69 NP0.310.97 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News