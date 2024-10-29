South West Pinnacle Exploration standalone net profit declines 68.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.53% to Rs 27.35 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 68.04% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.53% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.3523.2712.5816.972.863.060.411.310.310.97

