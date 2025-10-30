Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 11.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 771.70 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton rose 11.12% to Rs 106.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 771.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 690.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.771.70690.7118.2318.71169.58150.33143.25127.51106.8896.18

