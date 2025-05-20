Groarc Industries India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.79% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Groarc Industries India reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 71.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 222.22% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.46% to Rs 34.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.331.1734.7940.67-163.64-60.681.720.120.04-0.711.210.380.04-0.721.170.310.11-0.490.870.27

