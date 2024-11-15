GRP consolidated net profit declines 46.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.07% to Rs 131.65 croreNet profit of GRP declined 46.48% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.07% to Rs 131.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 114.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales131.65114.41 15 OPM %7.449.68 -PBDT7.869.63 -18 PBT3.896.65 -42 NP2.514.69 -46
