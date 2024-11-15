GRP consolidated net profit declines 46.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.07% to Rs 131.65 crore

Net profit of GRP declined 46.48% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.07% to Rs 131.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 114.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.131.65114.417.449.687.869.633.896.652.514.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News