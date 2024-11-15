Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 107.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 4658.46 crore

Net profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation rose 107.07% to Rs 252.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 4658.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4460.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4658.464460.5015.5417.65875.21752.08795.69677.38252.71122.04

