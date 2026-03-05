Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRSE inks MoU with Kalyani Strategic Systems

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL) to develop India's indigenous naval systems and unmanned maritime platforms.

The collaboration will focus on ship propulsion, mechanical systems, integrated platform management, steering and stabilizers, deck equipment, and unmanned platforms, including unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). GRSE said the partnership reinforces Indias self-reliance in defense and maritime technology and aims to promote indigenization and technological collaboration across domestic and international markets.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) is a public sector defense undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence and a Schedule A Mini Ratna Category-I company.

The company reported a 74% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 171 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 98 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,896 crore during the period under review, up 49% YoY.

The scrip jumped 4.07% to settle at Rs 2,407.55 on the BSE.

