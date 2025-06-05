GRSE signs MoI and MoUs with three global companies

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has entered into the following Memorandum of Intent (MoI) and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs):

(a) On 04 June 2025, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) signed a MoI with M/s Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, for the construction of four (04) follow-on 7,500 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels. These vessels will be built as a continuation of the eight (08) vessels currently under construction at GRSE's Kolkata shipyard. The follow-on vessels will feature hybrid propulsion systems and comply with the latest cybersecurity standards. The firm contract for these vessels is expected to be finalized by 31 August 2025.